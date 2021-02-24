Major Warren County employer celebrates Space Force launch contract

L3Harris Technologies, which has 800 employees in Mason, has recently seen a key contract with a spacecraft launch services provider extended.
United Launch Alliance (ULA) has extended L3Harris Technologies’ contract to provide mission-critical avionics and services in support of the Vulcan Centaur rocket for U.S. Space Force launches, L3Harris said.
ULA selected L3Harris more than a year ago for work on ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket.
“For this contract extension, L3Harris will deliver avionics and support launches through 2027,” the Mason employer said in an announcement. “L3Harris’ history of failure-free launches, high-performance, low-cost technologies and custom solutions were key to the selection.”
ULA will launch 60% of National Security Space Launch missions under the U.S. Space Force, L3Harris said.
“L3Harris has provided highly reliable avionics and communications technology resulting in failure-free missions for more than 60 years,” Murali Krishnan, president of electro optical sector at L3Harris, said in a release. “Our partnership with ULA assures cost-effective launches for critical national security space missions now and in the future.”
L3Harris Technologies is a global aerospace and defense technology company, with about $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees nationwide.
Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. merged in 2019 to create what was then seen as the sixth-largest aerospace and defense contractor, L3Harris Technologies Inc.
The L3Harris predecessor company moved from Evendale to Mason in 1985.