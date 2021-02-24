Major Warren County employer celebrates Space Force launch contract

“L3Harris has provided highly reliable avionics and communications technology resulting in failure-free missions for more than 60 years,” Murali Krishnan, president of electro optical sector at L3Harris, said in a release. “Our partnership with ULA assures cost-effective launches for critical national security space missions now and in the future.”

L3Harris Technologies is a global aerospace and defense technology company, with about $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees nationwide.

Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. merged in 2019 to create what was then seen as the sixth-largest aerospace and defense contractor, L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The L3Harris predecessor company moved from Evendale to Mason in 1985.