Lego fan convention coming to Dayton in August

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention will be heading Dayton’s way this August.
The event will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Aug. 6 and 7 with unique art and attractions offered to Lego fans and interested goers, according to the press release from the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention.
Professional Lego artist Jonathan Lopes will be in attendance to introduce his 8-foot high Lego model of New York City’s Woolworth Building, the release said. A second Lego artist named Rocco Buttliere will showcase more than 50 famous landmarks from around the world in giant Lego models. Both artists have presented their works across the world.
Other attractions for the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention include:
- Lego Friends Building Area with tons of Lego friends bricks
- Big Brick Building for younger visitors with larger Lego Duplo bricks
- Lego Retail to purchase Lego merchandise
- Star Wars Zone where visitors can build spaceships and more with thousands of Star Wars Lego themed bricks
- The Building Zone where thousands of bricks laid out for guests
Tickets are $15 for either day. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online here.
About the Author