Lebanon manufacturer to close permanently, laying off 103

The closing of the OPW Engineered Systems facility will take place on a “rolling basis” no sooner than July 6 and finishing no later than the end of September, the company said.

“It is currently anticipated that all of the affected employees will be terminated from their employment by this time,” Anderson wrote. “The company does not have a bumping system, meaning that more senior employees will not be able to displace less senior employees as a result of this plant closure. However, employees will have the opportunity to apply for openings with Knappco, LLC,” in Hamilton.