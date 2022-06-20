Lebanon about to start another step in North Broadway development

City officials said W.G. Stang’s past capital improvements in the city have had high-quality workmanship, with a good working relationship with staff.

The 511 North Broadway project will have a total of 116 apartment and townhouse units, according to property manager Olivia Collett.

Leasing Agent Desiree Lantz said the majority of the units in its final building have been leased and a number of new residents will be moving in soon.

Developer Jim Cohen previously told the Dayton Daily News that the project started out as a conversation a few years ago between Lebanon city officials and himself. In addition to the apartments and townhouses, the development will feature 20,000 square feet of retail space.

He said the new development is designed “to give downtown Lebanon some night life and some sizzle.”