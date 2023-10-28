Lakota hires interim leader of Pupil Personnel Services

Interim Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli has reached back to her old district, Dayton Public Schools, to tap a top district official to head a newly created department here.

Wyetta Hayden — just retired and formerly the head of elementary schools in Dayton Public Schools under Lolli — has been hired by Lakota to run a new grouping of district departments in Butler County’s largest school system.

Hayden’s new title is Interim Executive Director, Pupil Personnel Services and among her duties for the 17,500-student district will be to assist the new Lakota Ombudsman job, which was last held until this summer by long-time Lakota official Elgin Card, who left to take the superintendent’s position with Princeton Schools in northern Hamilton County.

Hayden had worked for 32 years for the Dayton school system, with her most recent job as Chief of Elementary Schools for the last eight years.

“Previously, my work was centered around instructional leadership, teaching and learning, but I was indirectly involved with the support services,” said Hayden in a recent district announcement of her hire.

“Now, I’m working with the support pieces and get to see education through a different lens,” said Hayden, who added she was also drawn by the opportunity to work for a suburban school district and working with Lolli.

She told Lakota officials that after spending the last eight years as the Chief of Elementary Schools in Dayton, a role that is similar to Lakota’s assistant superintendent positions, Hayden is excited to impact the work that is done at the building level, making sure that the right student supports are in place.

In the new role, Hayden will oversee Lakota’s gifted education program along with Title One and English as a Second Language departments.

She will also oversee the Student Wellness and Health Services departments, along with working with Lakota’s Ombudsman regarding Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), threat assessments and disciplinary hearings.

The Lakota Board of Education approved her one-year, interim employment contract and she will be paid a salary of $114,677.

Hayden said her career is based on a passion for children.

“My focus is on ensuring that the direct student supports are in place so our teachers and our principals can focus on instruction.”