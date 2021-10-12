Kroger to hire 2,000 workers across Dayton-Cincinnati region ahead of holiday season

As the holidays approach, Kroger is looking to hire thousands of workers, including 2,000 people in hourly and salaried positions in the Dayton-Cincinnati area.
The company is having an online and in-person hiring event Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. To register or view the jobs available, visit https://jobs.kroger.com/.
Kroger is looking to hire 20,000 associates across the country in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate and pharmacy and health care positions.
Benefits include health care and retirement. The company also has a tuition reimbursement program that offers up to $21,000 for part-time and full-time workers.
Workers also have an advance pay option through DailyPay and receive discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.
Kroger is continuing to offer a one-time $100 payment to workers who become fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.