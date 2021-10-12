journal-news logo
Kroger to hire 2,000 workers across Dayton-Cincinnati region ahead of holiday season

A shopper exits Kroger Marketplace on Yankee Road in Liberty Twp. STAFF FILE PHOTO
A shopper exits Kroger Marketplace on Yankee Road in Liberty Twp. STAFF FILE PHOTO

By Kristen Spicker
28 minutes ago

As the holidays approach, Kroger is looking to hire thousands of workers, including 2,000 people in hourly and salaried positions in the Dayton-Cincinnati area.

The company is having an online and in-person hiring event Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. To register or view the jobs available, visit https://jobs.kroger.com/.

Kroger is looking to hire 20,000 associates across the country in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate and pharmacy and health care positions.

Benefits include health care and retirement. The company also has a tuition reimbursement program that offers up to $21,000 for part-time and full-time workers.

Workers also have an advance pay option through DailyPay and receive discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

Kroger is continuing to offer a one-time $100 payment to workers who become fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.

