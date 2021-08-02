JUST IN: Premier Health CEO Mary Boosalis to retire

The Board of Trustees of Premier Health announced today that Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of the health system, plans to retire around the end of the first quarter in 2022.
As leader of Premier, she is in charge of a system of five hospital locations: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County.
The Board of Trustees will be conducting a national search for Boosalis’ replacement.
“Mary has done an exceptional job, leading Premier through some of the most challenging times in the history of our community and in the health system’s 130 years, all with the highest standard of ethics,” Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health Board of Trustees, said in a statement.