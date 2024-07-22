JD Vance to hold rally in Middletown today: How to follow our coverage

Vance, a senator from Ohio, made his first post-Republican National Convention appearance on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This will be his first standalone rally. It comes one day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, which brings uncertainty about whom the Trump ticket will be running against.

How to follow our coverage

We’ll have stories, interviews, photos and videos of the rally all day.

• On our sites: Dayton Daily News | Journal-News | Springfield News-Sun

• On Facebook: Ohio Politics | Dayton Daily News | Journal-News | Springfield News-Sun

• On Instagram: Dayton Daily News | Journal-News | Springfield News-Sun

• In our newsletters: Morning Briefing | Afternoon Update | Ohio Politics

• What you can expect from us: Stories on the atmosphere and the speech, reaction to the speech, photo galleries of the scene and video interviews throughout he day.

More on Vance

We’ve covered multiple facets of Vance, his life and his political outlook in the past week since he was name as the vice presidential candidate.

• How Middletown is reacting

• How Vance rose from author to VP pick

• Vance’s family: This ‘feels surreal’

• What happens to his Senate seat if the Trump ticket wins?

• Ohio’s back in the presidential election spotlight

• Other famous faces from Middletown