Indiana deputy shoots woman who pointed weapon at him

A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy in Indiana shot a woman who pointed a weapon at him and a Centerville, Indiana police officer Sunday night, according to the Indiana State Police.
The woman was initially taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana before a medical helicopter transported her to Miami Valley Hospital. Information on her condition is not available at this time.
Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday the Wayne County Emergency Communication Center in Wayne County, Indiana received calls regarding a suicidal woman in the 500 block of East South Street in Centerville, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. Centerville, Indiana is just west of Richmond and approximately 10 miles from the Indiana-Ohio border.
An officer from the Centerville Police Department in Indiana and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy responded. When the Centerville officer arrived, he found a woman sitting on a front porch who began yelling at him, according to Indiana State Police.
The officer went to check on her when he realized she was holding a weapon. He then took cover behind his police cruiser and gave the woman “loud verbal commands” for the woman to drop the weapon, according to Indiana State Police. The type of weapon was not specified in a media release issued by Indiana State Police.
The woman went inside the residence. But when she came back outside, she pointed the weapon at the police officer and a deputy who had arrived on scene, according to Indiana State police. The deputy fired one round, hitting the woman.
The officer and deputy provided medical attention to the woman until firefighters and paramedics arrived. Their names are expected to be released in a future update.
Both the police officer and deputy have been placed on paid administrative leave, per each department’s policy. Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is completed information will be released to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
