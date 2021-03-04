I-75 North mostly closed after crash that trapped two in Middletown

All lanes of northbound Interstate 75 except for the right berm are closed over state Route 122 in Middletown after a crash that trapped two people, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said that the crash is located on I-75 North directly over Route 122, and the two people who were trapped have been extracted from the vehicle, though their conditions are currently not known.
Emergency crews are redirecting traffic down to Route 122 to go around the crash.
Crews from OSHP and Middletown are both on scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.