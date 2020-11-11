How to select the right animal charity for you

Jenny’s family includes Bruno, a 55-pound pit/rottweiler mix rescue. They live in a rural area near Dayton and from time to time people will literally dump their unwanted pets on their property. The much-loved, 12-year-old Bruno was “dumped” on their property about 10 years ago.

Jenny has some specific questions she says you should ask when looking at an animal charity or any charity, local or national.

First, she said to designate your gift and be specific as to what you want it to support.

Many animal organizations have different programs such as spay and neutering services, adoption and fostering programs, health maintenance, emergency health care and training. On occasion, an animal has a special need and a charity will ask for donations. It’s important to designate where you want your donation to go or it will be placed in the general fund.

Also, ask how gifts made an impact the previous year and how many animals were cared for. On many animal charities' websites you can read stories about how a specific animal was adopted or received a special treatment through their charity.

Next, Jenny said you should ask what percentage of the gift goes to cover administrative costs. You want to look for charities that use the largest percentage of their donations on the animals' welfare

Ask what the need is for this year – what program or service needs your support the most and how it will make an impact. Many local charities will highlight special campaign drives throughout the year. Check their websites.

Jenny says a good question to ask is, what will happen if the need is not fulfilled or the money isn’t raised? Will the animal not get the surgery it needs? Will the program end?

Finally, ask or look for a board list to review the diversity and leadership of the organization. Many times, board members are listed on charities' websites. For an animal charity you want to see a good mix of local community leaders, veterinarians, pet trainers, pet owners and charity members.

Websites for basic charity information

1. irs.gov/charities

2. charitynavigator.org

3. guidestar.org

4. give.org