Health department quarantines all Miami University athletes

The Butler County General Health District announced Monday night that it is quarantining all Miami University student-athletes who have returned to Oxford, any any coaches or staff who had contact with them.
The university was informed Monday that 27 student-athletes from various teams tested positive for COVID-19.
“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” Miami President Gregory Crawford stated in the release.
Many, but not all, of the athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended an off-campus social gathering more than a week ago, according to a release from the health department. All student-athletes were placed under quarantine to make sure no one is missed during contact tracing, health officials said.
“My concern for the health of all of our student-athletes is paramount,” said David Sayler, director of athletics. “I am disappointed that poor judgment has led to this quarantine order and put in jeopardy our efforts to have our teams study and practice together.”
The Mid-American Conference announced Aug. 8 the postponement of all fall sports, citing concerns relating to the pandemic.
Miami University reported 12 COVID-19 cases during its first week of classes, which started Aug. 17 with all undergraduate courses online.
