Man shot and killed by Warren County police officers identified

*** Media Advisory *** Last night, Hamilton Township police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Adams Road... Posted by Hamilton Township Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

Two officers are on standard administrative leave as a result, according to the department. Township Administrator Brent Centers said mental health and other support services will be provided to the officers involved.

Centers said there will be a press conference held Tuesday at the Hamilton Twp. Administration Building, 7780 South Ohio 48, in Maineville.

The department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI will handle the investigation, along with Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

The Warren County Communication Center declined to release copies of the call to the 911 center or other dispatch information.