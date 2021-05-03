Man shot and killed by Warren County police officers identified

Hamilton Twp. police used “lethal force,” the chief said, fatally shooting a man after he reportedly came out of an Adams Road home Sunday night and pointed a gun in the officers’ direction.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Road on a report of a man threatening to harm himself. Reports said the man had fired shots inside his home.
Anthony D. Williams, 57, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Doyle Burke, chief coroner’s investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Burke said Williams’ body was autopsied on Monday and that the case remains under investigation.
Once on the scene, police requested the Warren County Tactical Response Unit.
The preliminary investigation indicates that while waiting for the tactical response team to respond, the “individual emerged from the residence pointing a firearm at the direction of our officers, which caused our officers to defend themselves and use lethal force,” the release read.
*** Media Advisory *** Last night, Hamilton Township police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Adams Road...Posted by Hamilton Township Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021
Two officers are on standard administrative leave as a result, according to the department. Township Administrator Brent Centers said mental health and other support services will be provided to the officers involved.
Centers said there will be a press conference held Tuesday at the Hamilton Twp. Administration Building, 7780 South Ohio 48, in Maineville.
The department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI will handle the investigation, along with Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
The Warren County Communication Center declined to release copies of the call to the 911 center or other dispatch information.