Got room for cows and goats in need of a home?

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is looking for forever homes for two cows and four goats.
The organization’s humane agent removed the farm animals from a property this week where they were not being cared for properly, according to a social media post.
People have stepped up to foster the animals while the agency looks for permanent placement.
The humane society also is asking for anyone still interested in becoming a farm animal foster to fill out the foster application.
