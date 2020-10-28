Full, blue moon to shine on Halloween

This year a full moon will shine on partly cloudy Halloween night, based on predictions from the Farmer’s Almanac and a preliminary forecast from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Not only will this be a full moon, the Farmer’s Almanac said, it will be a blue moon, or the second full moon to take place in a month, as well as the first full moon to shine on all time zones on Halloween since 1944.
The almanac said that a full moon on Halloween generally happens every 19 years in a pattern called the Metonic Cycle. However, due to slight variations in the Moon’s orbit and the number of leap days that occur over a 19-year tie span the cycle can vary by a day or so, pushing the past three Halloween-time full moons in 1963, 1982 and 2001 back to Nov. 1.
In addition, the almanac pointed out that any full moon on Halloween would by definition be a blue moon, since lunar cycles are only 29.5 days long.
According to the almanac, the next full moon on Halloween will come in 2039.
An early forecast from the National Weather Service in Wilmington currently predicts partly cloudy conditions on Saturday night, although this forecast is liable to change as the weekend draws closer.