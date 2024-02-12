Former FirstEnergy officials, Ohio regulator face state charges in bribery scheme

This is the first time the state of Ohio has charged any individuals in connection with the scheme, and the first time any investigator has charged former FirstEnergy officials for their role. Previously, federal investigators brought charges against Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges and lobbyist Neil Clark for their participation in the bribery scheme.

The new charges, brought by a joint task force of state and local law enforcement, were approved by a Summit County grand jury. Yost took no questions, but noted that the jury remains empaneled, signaling that there may be more charges to come from the state’s investigation.

Last year, Householder and Borges were handed a 20-year and five-year federal prison sentence, respectively. Clark died of suicide before facing any charges.

Note: This is a developing story. This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.