Election Day forecast: Clear weather, mild temperatures expected

After a windy weekend with cloudy skies, Election Day is expected to be sunny and clear, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
The skies are expected to be sunny during the day and clear in the evening, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are expected to range from 58 degrees to a low around 40 degrees in the evening. We may see a light breeze today, so if you have to stand in line to vote, it may not hurt to bring a jacket. Local polling places are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ohioans continue to vote early in record-breaking numbers.
Last weekend, 4,200 people went in person and voted early in Montgomery County, bringing the total number of in-person early voters in the county to more than 34,000. Montgomery County Board of Elections has also received 101,000 mailed absentee ballot requests, according to data from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
In all of 2016 about 34,000 people voted early in-person in the general election and 53,000 voted by mail.
The Dayton Daily News went behind the scenes at the Montgomery Board of Elections this year.
Nearly 130,000 ballots already cast in Montgomery County were stored in a room in the sub-basement of the board of elections called the “computer room.” The room is monitored by cameras, secured with two locks requiring a Democrat and Republican to open the only door, and staffed at all times by at least one member of each party.