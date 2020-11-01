Election Day forecast: Clear weather, mild temperatures expected

Last weekend, 4,200 people went in person and voted early in Montgomery County, bringing the total number of in-person early voters in the county to more than 34,000. Montgomery County Board of Elections has also received 101,000 mailed absentee ballot requests, according to data from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

In all of 2016 about 34,000 people voted early in-person in the general election and 53,000 voted by mail.