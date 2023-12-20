DeWine touts pardon program surpassing 100 successes

Minimum eligibility requirements for the program assert that only nonviolent convictions can be pardoned. Once a pardon is approved, records for cases such as Hill’s are automatically sealed.

The program, started in 2019, fast tracks the pardon process for “rehabilitated citizens who have consistently demonstrated that they’ve become law-abiding, contributing members of society in the years since their convictions,” a news release said.

Since it began, 327 applicants have met the criteria to participate in the program. They are swiftly connected to free, one-on-one support from partnering law schools in Ohio, including the University of Dayton School of Law.

“Those who’ve transformed their lives after a criminal conviction deserve an opportunity to live up to their God-given potential,” DeWine said. “The pardons I’ve had the privilege of issuing as part of this program affirm the positive changes that the recipients have made in their post-conviction lives and allow them to let go of the mistakes that have been holding them back.”

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.