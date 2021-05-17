journal-news logo
DeWine to give update on Ohio’s pandemic status

Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, talk with local officials as they visit the Clark County vaccine distribution center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will share the latest in Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference at 2 p.m. today.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join him for the presser.

Last week, DeWine announced that Ohio will end the extra $300 unemployment compensation starting next month.

The state will no longer participate in the federal pandemic compensation program on June 26.

“When this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was to slow it’s spread through social distancing, masking and sanitization,” DeWine said. “That is no longer the case. That is no longer our only tool in this fight. This assistance was always intended to be temporary.”

By waiting until June 26, the governor said it gives Ohioans time to prepare to return to work and get vaccinated.

