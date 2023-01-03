DeWine signs distracted driving law limiting use of electronic devices

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Tuesday morning limiting the use of electronic devices while driving that supporters hope will decrease distracted driving crashes and fatalities.
The new law makes most cases of holding a cellphone or similar device while driving a primary offense, meaning law enforcement officers can stop motorists for it without any other reason.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles Jones said Tuesday the law will “undoubtedly change and enhance driving behaviors” and “save countless lives.”
Every time a driver takes their focus off the road, even for a few seconds, they put their life and others’ in danger, he added.
As of Dec. 26, there were 31 fatal distracted driving crashes in Ohio last year and 260 that involved serious injuries, according to the OSHP’s distracted driving dashboard. Interstate 75 had the most distracted driving-related crashes in Ohio last year with 165. Interstate 71 was second with 139.
“It is our hope through this legislation that we can stop (distracted drivers) before they crash and injure themselves and others,” Jones said.
Under the law, police must observe drivers using a handheld electronic device to pull them over. They cannot search devices for evidence of recent use without a warrant or if the driver allows them to.
For the law’s first six months, offenders will get off with warnings while the state conducts a massive public education campaign.
The following is allowed, banned and exempt under the law:
- Holding a cellphone to your ear is allowed, but staring at a handheld phone is not.
- Drivers are allowed “one (finger) swipe” on a screen, such as answering a call.
- Using an online map or navigation device is fine so long as it’s mounted on the dash or on the console — not held in the hand.
- Police, other first responders and utility workers are exempt.
- So are two-way radios used by the Amateur Radio Service, AKA “ham radio.”
Staff writer Jim Gaines contributed to this report.
