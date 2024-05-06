U.S. postage stamps to cost 73 cents by mid-July

Explore Ohio releases winning songbird photograph for 2024 wildlife legacy stamp

In an April news release, the USPS said the “price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan.”

The increase is set for approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

While it is the sixth postage price hike since January 2021, the U.S. prices are still among the most affordable in the world.

The current price of a forever stamp is 68 cents. Metered letters currently cost 64 cents per ounce and will be 69 cents. Domestic postcards rise from 53 cents to 56 cents.

According to the news release, the complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, may be found on the commission’s website under the Daily Listings section.

The Delivering for America 10-year plan was published in March 2021 and is aimed at moving the USPS from operational/financial crisis to being a self-sustaining business, relying on no taxpayer dollars.