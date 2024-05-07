Have you seen missing Xenia woman with dementia?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Xenia woman with dementia.
Diana Koogler, 72, was last heard from at noon on Tuesday at a residence on Luther Drive in Xenia, according to the Xenia Police Department.
Koogler is a white woman, stands five feet, two inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.
She may be driving a maroon 2016 Kia Sedona with Ohio license plate number ETZ3016 like the one pictured below.
Anyone who sees Koogler or the vehicle are asked to call 911.
In Other News
1
U.S. postage stamps to cost 73 cents by mid-July
2
Motor News: Submit your Wheels events
3
Right-wing group spent $1.8M targeting GOP lawmakers locally and across...
4
New faces Smith, Sakalas now leading Warren County political parties
5
Ohio lawmakers discuss overhauling property tax system in light of...
About the Author