Developers propose new subdivision with 132 homes off Ohio 73 in Clearcreek Twp.

Developers are requesting a zoning change to Residential Planned Unit Development but said they are committed to preserving the topography, mature trees and local wildlife.

“The purpose of this PUD is not just to build homes, but to maintain the beauty and natural features of the land, ensuring that development enhances, rather than destroys, the existing environment,” Springboro Development Co. wrote in its application on behalf of the property owners.

A public hearing on the rezoning request is at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at the township government center, 7593 Bunnell Hill Road.

The plan calls for 132 single-family houses on about 55 acres, while current zoning allows for a housing density of 145 lots.

Developers plan to expand the right of way along Ohio 73 from a little more than two acres to 11½ acres, according to documents submitted to the township.

“The parcel is currently used for agriculture,” said Matt Clark, Clearcreek Twp. administrator.

A significant portion of the open space in the proposed development will be wooded areas that will remain undisturbed, according to development documents.

The first phase of the development, which will have an entrance off Ohio 73, is for 52 lots on the west side of the property. Key infrastructure for the development will be established, including roads and utilities. A stub road will connect this phase to Richard’s Run.

The second phase would extend the development to the east, where a stub road would connect it to the North Hills at Stone Ridge subdivision.

The second phase also will focus on completing the development with additional residential lots, expanded open spaces and continued preservation of the natural topography and wooded areas, according to the applicant.

Anyone with questions about the proposed development and rezoning request can contact Jeff Palmer, director of planning and zoning, at jpalmer@clearcreektownship.com or 937-748-1267, option 1.