COVID cases increase in Ohio for first time in a month

It’s a 13% decrease over the past week for west central Ohio and a 30% decrease from 60 days ago. West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Southwest Ohio, which is made up of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties, reported a 4% decrease in COVID ICU patients in the last week and a 77% increase in the past 60 days.

Of the 1,091 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio Thursday, 86 were in west central Ohio and 149 were in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

For southwest Ohio, it’s a 20% decrease in coronavirus inpatients from a week ago but a 49% increase compared to 60 days ago.

The 86 patients in west central Ohio was a 9% decrease from last week, but a 26% increase from 60 days ago.

The state health department recorded fewer coronavirus hospitalizations last week than the previous week. Thursday the state added 575 hospitalizations compared to 604 the previous week.

Deaths also decreased in the state. ODH reported 84 weekly deaths Thursday. On Aug. 25, the state added 96 weekly deaths.

More than 7.44 million Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 6.9 million have finished it, according to ODH. As of Thursday, 63.72% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 59.05% had completed it.