COVID cases, hospitalizations drop for 2nd straight week in Ohio

As of Thursday there were 891 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio, including 58 in west central Ohio and 112 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

For southwest Ohio — which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — it’s a 7% decrease in inpatients with the virus compared to last week and a 37% decrease from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio — which consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported a 16% decrease in coronavirus inpatients from a week ago and a 33% decrease from 60 days ago.

Statewide there were 132 coronavirus patients in ICUs, with 13 in southwest Ohio and five in west central Ohio, according to OHA.

In west central Ohio, ICU patients with the virus was down 67% compared to the previous week and down 44% from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio reported the same number as ICU patients with the virus as it did last week and recorded a 43% decrease compared to 60 days ago.

The state health department reported 37 weekly COVID ICU admissions Thursday, up slightly from 33 admissions on Nov. 10.

Ohio added 134 coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 40,391, according to ODH. Deaths can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio. Death certificate data must also be verified with information from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can cause a delay in reporting.

More than 7.52 million people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine and 6.97 million have finished it. That’s about 64.37% of the state’s population who’s received at least one dose and 59.67% who have finished the primary vaccine series, according to ODH.

Nearly 3.9 million residents have received their first booster and 1.48 million have gotten a second booster shot.