Corvair Society of America holds 2024 International Convention in Dayton

A cruise-in at the Marriott at the University of Dayton from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday

A concours show at Carillon Historical Park from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday

A cruise-in at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

An autocross at Kil-Kare Speedway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday

“I was born into the Corvair Club” Chris Hand of Clarkson, Michigan, said, adding that he is a second-generation owner and his parents met because his mother was driving a Corvair and his father liked them.

He attended the convention in a star-spangled 1965 Corvair Corsa that he said is one of 14 cars and one van painted by the Shriners for the 1976 bicentennial and used in parades.

The event is hosted by the Dayton Corvair Club and with help from Corvair clubs in Cincinnati and Columbus, and expects to attract around 470 attendees.

“We are excited to be the local hosts for the 2024 CORSA International Convention,” convention chairman Kevin Clark, of the Dayton Corvair Club, said in a statement. “In over 50 years of annual CORSA conventions across the U.S., this is the first time it will be in Ohio, and it is happening right here in Dayton. The Dayton Corvair Club, Corvair Club of Cincinnati, and the Mid-Ohio Vair Force club from Columbus look forward to welcoming our fellow Corvair enthusiasts. Dayton has a lot to offer, and we are determined to make this convention an exciting one.”

More information about CORSA and the 2024 convention can be found on the CORSA website or the Dayton Corvair Club website, Destination Dayton said.

Destination Dayton is formerly known as the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau, and markets Dayton as a travel and event destination.