Protests, WPAFB retirements, Musk: Federal actions impacting southwest Ohio this week

Cayley Baker, 26, of West Milton in Miami County, allegedly interfered with officers attempting to detain another person, pushing an officer and positioning herself between the officer and the subject. She was taken into custody afterward.

The protest at Butler County Jail happened as other demonstrations were erupting across the nation over the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. Trump sent U.S. Marines and the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to protests surrounding immigration raids happening in the city.

Trump, who pardoned hundreds of people who attacked the U.S. Capitol and caused the injury of 140 police officers on Jan.6, 2021, said he would “HIT” any protester who spit on police.

What’s happening in Dayton?

• WPAFB retirement?: Months after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a “strategic reduction” of 5% to 8% of civilian personnel, Air Force officials aren’t saying how many people have retired or chosen to retire from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This spring, a defense official said that roughly 21,000 Defense Department civilian employees had volunteered to take advantage of what was called a “Deferred Resignation Program.” For now, it’s unclear how that’s impacting the region’s military base.

• Job Corps: More than 700 Ohio students could be impacted by federally proposed closures of Job Corps Centers nationwide. The U.S. Department of Labor in May announced plans to pause the program in phases through June, sending home students and laying off staff — but this plan has since been halted, for now, in federal court. A Dayton Job Corps Center graduate talked to this news outlet about what she learned during the program. She feels that ending the program abruptly could impact many local young people.

• Gun violence prevention: Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery said it will not be able to oversee a new violence interruption program because it does not have the administrative capacity for this initiative, citing “a highly uncertain funding environment, with significant federal support for some of our established programs at risk.” Dayton’s initiative, which Cure Violence Global has been helping to develop, is expected to target violent crime hotspots in the northern or western parts of the city. Cure Violence Global said it will work with Dayton leaders to identify a new group to oversee the program.

• Trump-Musk fallout: GOP lawmakers watched in dismay as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk went to war against each other over the GOP tax bill. U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, who was among the few Republicans to vote against Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” told this news outlet that he just wants the pair to make amends. “Look, I just hope that people that I care a lot about get along, and they patch up their relationship,” he said. “It’s not compassionate to bankrupt America.”

Other federal updates:

• Education Department: The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to pause a court order that would reinstate Education Department employees who were fired in mass layoffs as part of Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency. Trump has made it a priority to shut down the Education Department, though he has acknowledged that only Congress has the authority to do that.

• Trade War: As a part of trade negotiations, China will make it easier for American industries to obtain much-needed magnets and rare earth minerals. In return, Trump announced on Wednesday, the U.S. will stop efforts to revoke the visas of Chinese nationals on American college campuses. But it’s unclear what other arrangements have been discussed. Beijing has not confirmed what negotiators agreed to, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump himself have yet to sign off on it, national news outlets reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.