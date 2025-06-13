‘It’s humiliating’: Family of Charity Adams Earley reacts to Trump changing name of Army base

“We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change,” the president said in his June 10 speech at Fort Bragg, which the Biden administration renamed Fort Liberty.

Military Times reported that service officials did not say how much the changes will cost or when the official designations will be updated. The base renaming process began in 2021 and was finalized in 2023, at a cost of nearly $40 million.

Earley’s children, Stanley Earley III and Judith Earley, are disappointed and disheartened by the decision.

“The original renaming of the fort followed a thorough and deliberate process to select soldiers worthy of this honor,” Stanley said. “Millions of dollars were invested in carrying out the name change. It was publicly affirmed that these officers embodied the critical role of logistics in the Army. Reversing this decision would undermine those efforts.”

He also views Trump’s decision as a step backward for future generations considering the original renaming championed diversity and a devotion to excellence.

“The decision reinforced the principle that those who dedicate themselves fully — regardless of race or gender — can be recognized at the highest levels. And above all, that excellence matters," Stanley said. “The naming of Fort Gregg-Adams sent a powerful, positive message to future generations. Undoing it, sends an even stronger negative message.”

To restore the original names of the bases, the Army once again found service members with the same last names to honor. In addition to Fort Lee, they include Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett in Virginia, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

Fort Lee will now be named for Pvt. Fitz Lee, who received the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Spanish-American War, when he moved under fire to rescue wounded comrades.

After World War II, Charity Adams Earley, who grew up in Columbia, S.C., eventually relocated to Dayton in 1952 with her husband, Stanley Earley, Jr., M.D. Her commitment to community included serving on a variety of boards, including Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Power and Light, Dayton Metro Housing Authority, the American Red Cross and Sinclair Community College.

In addition the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, also known as the ‘Six Triple Eight,’ received a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award given by Congress, April 29 at the U.S. Capitol. A 2024 film about the battalion, directed by Tyler Perry, was nominated for an Academy Award.

A monument to commemorate the ‘Six Triple Eight’ was dedicated at the Buffalo Soldier Monument Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in November 2018 as well.

Trump’s decision notably strips names chosen to honor Black soldiers and women. Due to an increased awareness in Charity Adams Earley’s history and influence, particularly due to the popularity of “The Six Triple Eight” film, the Earley family is completely taken aback by this sudden erasure.

“It’s terrible and, honestly, it’s humiliating,” Stanley said. “It’s a lot of things, but mostly, it’s just sad.”