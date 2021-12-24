Hamburger icon
Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated with a booster shot and said he is experiencing only mild symptoms. The two-term mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate is shown receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a shot administered by nursing director Virginia Scott at the Cincinnati Health Department building in the Corryville neighborhood of Cincinnati on April 19, 2021. Cranley encouraged people to seek the vaccine and refrain from politicizing the treatment. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene

News
By B.J. Bethel, WCPO-TV
1 hour ago

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Friday that he has COVID-19.

Cranley, a Democratic candidate for governor, said he was tested after he came into contact earlier in the week with someone who had COVID-19.

“I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms,” Cranley, 47, said in a statement. “Thankfully, my wife and son have tested negative. I have reached out to everyone I came into contact with this week encouraging them to get tested. Please wear your masks, get vaccinated and get boosted. I urge everyone to exercise caution this holiday season.”

Cranley’s positive COVID-19 test comes days after he gave an unprecedented press conference with Cincinnati Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval urging people in Cincinnati to get vaccinated and to get the COVID booster.

About the Author

B.J. Bethel, WCPO-TV
