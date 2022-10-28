Butler Tech unveils $12.5M Natural Science Center

Students got to use the center for the first time Monday but hundreds of them also joined Monroe and county education and government officials Thursday for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the center’s main atrium area.

Among the crowd were Matson family members who were honored for their generosity in helping to create a school campus from a once-working farm.

“I am a teacher myself,” said Becky Kapley, one of the Matson’s many grandchildren and guest at the event.”

“I think that my experiences visiting the farm influenced the direction of my career. I loved visiting and interacting with the animals. When I heard the property was going to the schools I couldn’t have been happier. My grandpa was on the Monroe Board of Education so it seemed a fitting use of the land,” said Kapley.

Among the many grateful students on the 72-acre campus was Vanessa Saiz, a Butler Tech senior studying for a career in veterinarian sciences.

She will now take all her academic classes in the new building and is thrilled about that.

“When I first walked in, I was surprised at how big it was,” said Saiz.

“The new building is much more spacious for students and the animals. It’s very nice,” said Saiz of the old, remodeled barn.

“In the old classroom building we had rabbits and cats in the same room because we had no other room for them.

“We’re all excited about the new possibilities coming our way.”

