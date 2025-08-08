Bond lowered for teacher charged with having sex with former student

His attorney, Chelsea J. Panzeca, argued for the lower bond, saying Dennis is “local to the county and his parents — his dad is here in the courtroom — also live in Butler County.”

McDonough said he has “no reason not to follow that recommendation” of pre-trial services and also agreed with the prosecution that a temporary protection order be put in place, barring Dennis from having contact with the victim. He also must wear a GPS monitoring device if he makes bond.

Dennis, 42, of West Chester Twp., is charged with a single count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. The complaint filed with the court claims Dennis, a Lakota East and West teacher, had a sexual relationship with a student that began in the 2021-2022 school year. It started in December 2021 during her senior year when she was 17 years old, and ended about nine months later in September 2022, according to court records.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Explore Click here for more Crime news

The complaint against Dennis said he and the teenager allegedly had sexual relations in his classroom, in the parking lot of the victim’s workplace, at his home in West Chester Twp., and at his former home in Liberty Twp. The victim shared with the sheriff’s office investigator a text thread between her and the teacher where they were messaging about their past relationship, according to court records.

Dennis was arraigned by video in Area II court in Hamilton on Tuesday morning when a cash or surety bond was set at $100,000 and pleaded not guilty.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones called this case “deeply disturbing,” saying that “teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students.”

Lakota Local Schools spokesperson Betsy Fuller said Dennis was placed on paid administrative leave when the district officials were notified of the arrest and charge. She said student safety is “our students is always our first priority.”

She said the district is “cooperating fully” with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the district is also conducting its own investigation.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office asks if there are any other potential victims to call 513-759-7347.