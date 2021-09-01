Backlog of 1,000 COVID cases included in 7,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

Ohio reported 7,102 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including a backlog of 1,021 cases from last month, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
“As the result of a laboratory reporting delay, today’s case count will include 1,021 positive COVID-19 cases from antigen testing between Aug. 15-25, 2021,” read a statement from ODH. “These cases will be assigned to the appropriate illness onset date. This reporting issue has been resolved.”
Without the backlogged cases, Ohio recorded 6,081 cases in the last day. It’s the first time the state has reported more than 6,000 daily cases since January, when Ohio was begin to recover from a winter surge.
In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 3,747 cases a day, according to ODH. The state is averaging 4,929 cases a day in the last week.
ODH reported 2,566 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 756 admitted to the ICU in Ohio as of Wednesday.
About 9.5% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients with 22.3% of beds available. Coronavirus patients account for 15.7% of ICU beds in Ohio, with 23.14% of beds open.
Ohio recorded 242 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions in the last day. The state is averaging 149 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.
On Tuesday, Ohio reported a 21-day high of 318 hospitalizations. The state tied it’s 21-day ICU admission high of 29 on the same day.
More than 6.081 million people in the state have stated the vaccine as of Wednesday, according to ODH.
Nearly 61% of residents 12 and older and 63.02% of those 18 and older have received at least one dose.
More than 56% of Ohioans 12 and older and 58.57% of adults have finished the vaccine.