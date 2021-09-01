Backlog of 1,000 COVID cases included in 7,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

ODH reported 2,566 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 756 admitted to the ICU in Ohio as of Wednesday.

About 9.5% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients with 22.3% of beds available. Coronavirus patients account for 15.7% of ICU beds in Ohio, with 23.14% of beds open.

Ohio recorded 242 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions in the last day. The state is averaging 149 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

On Tuesday, Ohio reported a 21-day high of 318 hospitalizations. The state tied it’s 21-day ICU admission high of 29 on the same day.

More than 6.081 million people in the state have stated the vaccine as of Wednesday, according to ODH.

Nearly 61% of residents 12 and older and 63.02% of those 18 and older have received at least one dose.

More than 56% of Ohioans 12 and older and 58.57% of adults have finished the vaccine.