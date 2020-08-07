Public health alert: Brats and metts may be contaminated with listeria

A public health alert has been issued for smoked sausages produced by Bluegrass Provisions Co., based in Crescent Springs, Kentucky, that may be contaminated with listeria.
The ready-to-eat smoked sausages were produced April 22, according to a release issued Friday night by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The following products, which were shipped to distributors and retailers in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia, are subject to the public health alert:
- 14-ounce plastic package containing 6 pieces of Blue Grass Mettwurst with a use or freeze by date of July 23
- 14-ounce plastic package containing 6 pieces of Walnut Creek Foods smoked sausage with a use or freeze by date of July 23
- 14-ounce packages containing 6 pieces of Lidl Smoked Bratwurst with a use or freeze by date of July 23
- 14-ounce plastic packages containing 6 pieces of Lidl Smoked Bratwurst with Cheese with a use by or freeze by date of July 23
The products have the establishment number “EST. 7417″ inside the USDA inspection mark.
A recall was not requested because it is believed that all the products are no longer in stores; however, they may still be in consumers’ freezers, They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The problem was discovered during routine testing and the results showed one of the products was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The additional products may be affected by cross-contamination, the release stated.
Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call David Kegley, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Grass Quality Meats at 1-859-331-7100.
What are the health risks?
Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious, sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food are urged to seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food, the release stated.