Aerospace industry exec urges Congress to avoid ‘arbitrary’ cuts

Wright-Patterson itself is the state’s largest employer in one location, where more than 30,000 military and civilian employees are located. Air Force Materiel Command, headquartered at Wright-Patterson, employs about a third of all Air Force civilian employees.

“Congress must continue bipartisan support for strong investments in the (Department of Defense), which received overwhelming bipartisan bicameral support as recently as December and consistently over the last few years,” Fanning wrote. “Likewise, Americans depend on the FAA to maintain and improve the highest levels of aviation safety, and for NASA to help maintain our global lead in space research and exploration.”

Fanning also urged Congress to avoid a debt ceiling debate and end reliance on continuing resolutions and government shutdowns as a means of governing.

“American families and businesses continue to struggle under very real and serious economic conditions like inflation, workforce difficulties, and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Uncertainty emanating from Washington would exacerbate these already serious challenges.”

In order to avoid defaulting on spending obligations, the U.S. Treasury Department last week said it had embarked on a series of “extraordinary” fiscal measures.

That sets up a potential showdown between leaders of the House of Representatives, who have said they will not approve new debt ceiling limits without new reductions in spending, and President Biden, who has said he will not negotiate on the question of the debt ceiling.

Defense leaders were long unhappy with the automatic budget sequestration deal enacted under the Budget Control Act of 2011. Sequestration, or automatic caps on spending, led to the specter of furloughs at Wright-Patterson about a decade ago.