6 things we learned in our investigation of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in local water systems

Studies show that exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — “forever chemicals” found in certain products and drinking water — may be linked to a few kinds of cancer, thyroid dysfunction, reproductive harm and other health concerns.

A Dayton Daily News investigation found that 15 of the region’s public water systems, which supply drinking water to hundreds of thousands of residents, have levels of PFAS that exceed a federally proposed legal limit of 4 parts per trillion (ppt) for the group of chemicals, according to Ohio EPA records.

Here are six things we learned in our reporting:

