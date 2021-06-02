6 people taken to hospitals after early-morning shooting in Springfield

Six people have been taken to hospitals after a mass shooting reported early this morning in Springfield.
At 1:48 a.m., Springfield police received a report of multiple gunshots in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to Springfield Police Division Lt. Randall Ballentine.
South Yellow Springs Street remains blocked in the area, according to our crew on scene, and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have arrived.
While emergency crews were on the way, Ballentine said, they received more reports that multiple people had been shot.
The lieutenant said that emergency crews transported about five victims found at the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, though he said there could be more.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield branch confirmed that five people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and that one more was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Our crew on the scene reported seeing bullet holes in the doors and windows of the building where the shooting happened.
The building is just north of a drive-through business on South Yellow Springs Street and near the intersection of John Street in the city’s southwest side.
The OSHP assisted Springfield police at the scene and at the hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.