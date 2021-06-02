6 people taken to hospitals after early-morning shooting in Springfield

The lieutenant said that emergency crews transported about five victims found at the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, though he said there could be more.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield branch confirmed that five people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and that one more was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Bullet holes were seen in a door at the scene of a shooting in Springfield that sent six people to the hospital| MARSHALL GORBY Credit: Credit:

Our crew on the scene reported seeing bullet holes in the doors and windows of the building where the shooting happened.

The building is just north of a drive-through business on South Yellow Springs Street and near the intersection of John Street in the city’s southwest side.

The OSHP assisted Springfield police at the scene and at the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.