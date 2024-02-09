5 things to know about Joby Aviation

1. The first of a planned 2,000 local employees was recruited on Tuesday, said Didier Papadapoulos, president of aircraft OEM during the Dayton Development Coalition annual meeting on Feb. 7, 2024.

2. The company will use existing buildings at the Dayton International Airport, including the former U.S. Postal Service office, and up to 140 acres of greenfield development.

3. The company is “establishing a smaller operation in Dayton based on machining of parts” that will initially be used at the pilot production line in California, the company said.

4. Construction will begin this year and the production facility will be online in 2025.

5. Joby’s Ohio production is likely to draw other advanced air mobility opportunities to Ohio, according to the Dayton Development Coalition.

