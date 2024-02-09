5 things to know about Joby Aviation

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Joby Aviation, Inc. plans to build its first scaled production facility for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, commonly known as “flying taxis,” at the Dayton International Airport.

Here are five things to know about Joby Aviation, Inc.

1. The first of a planned 2,000 local employees was recruited on Tuesday, said Didier Papadapoulos, president of aircraft OEM during the Dayton Development Coalition annual meeting on Feb. 7, 2024.

Explore‘No better time time to be in Dayton region:’ Collaboration touted by Joby and Sierra Nevada execs

2. The company will use existing buildings at the Dayton International Airport, including the former U.S. Postal Service office, and up to 140 acres of greenfield development.

Explore5 things to know about jobs coming and the need for trained workers in the Dayton region

3. The company is “establishing a smaller operation in Dayton based on machining of parts” that will initially be used at the pilot production line in California, the company said.

ExploreDayton and surrounding region economic outlook is strong for 2024

4. Construction will begin this year and the production facility will be online in 2025.

ExplorePHOTOS: Flying taxi manufacturer to join Amazon, Crocs, P&G and others near Dayton International Airport

5. Joby’s Ohio production is likely to draw other advanced air mobility opportunities to Ohio, according to the Dayton Development Coalition.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreLocal police using victims’ rights law to shield names of officers who shoot suspects
ExploreDayton region lobbyist in Washington says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has strong support
ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton Development Coalition brings 650 people to Air Force museum
In Other News
1
Woman: Romance scam cost mother six-figure inheritance, home
2
Springboro man dies in rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.
3
Local romance scam victims add to record losses topping $1.3B
4
Franklin cancels Fourth of July events, delays roundabout due to...
5
PHOTOS: Dayton Development Coalition brings 650 people to Air Force...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top