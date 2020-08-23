5 things to know about coronavirus: Schools see positive cases, Ohio passes 114,000 cases

Schools are seeing positive cases as students return

As local schools and universities have returned to classrooms and campuses, students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The University of Dayton, for example, reported a dozen more coronavirus cases within 24 hours for a total of 25 cases, ahead of classes resuming on Monday, while Lebanon High School reported three students testing positive in the first week.

Explore 3rd Lebanon student tests positive for coronavirus in first week

Ohio passes 114,000 cases, over 1,600 new cases reported today

There have been 114,165 cases and 3,975 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 22 according to the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 1,119 new cases and 20 new deaths have been reported today.