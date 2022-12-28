BreakingNews
Explainer: What will, won’t you be allowed to do with your phone while driving under new law
journal-news logo
X

2022 could end with a jackpot as Mega Millions prize hits $640M

Local News
By
21 minutes ago

The year could come to a lucky end as Mega Millions looks to close out 2022 with a $640 million jackpot prize.

The estimated drawing for the year’s final drawing Friday is $640 million — the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of a year. The jackpot climbed after no ticket matched the six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

This is the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million. The jackpot has passed $1 billion three times, with a South Carolina winner claiming the record-setting prize of $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, according to Mega Millions.

On July 29, a person in Illinois won a jackpot of $1.337 billion.

If a winner is drawn Friday night, it’s expected to be the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot.

To play. a person draws six numbers, including five white balls and one gold Mega ball. To win the jackpot, a person’s ticket must match all six numbers. The odds of wining the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Players who match all five white balls win $1 million. They can also win prizes ranging from $10,000 to $2 by matching various numbers.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $2.

Anyone with gambling issues or struggling with gambling addiction can call the National Council on Problem Gambling’s confidential 24-hour hotline at 800-522-4700.

In Other News
1
Explainer: What will, won’t you be allowed to do with your phone while...
2
Explainer: Affordable housing in Ohio faces big threats, advocates say
3
13 killed over Christmas holiday on Ohio roadways, including in...
4
Southwest Airlines’ post-storm problem snarls holiday travel at Ohio...
5
MAP: Which bars, restaurants near you will offer sports betting...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top