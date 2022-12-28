2022 could end with a jackpot as Mega Millions prize hits $640M

The year could come to a lucky end as Mega Millions looks to close out 2022 with a $640 million jackpot prize.
The estimated drawing for the year’s final drawing Friday is $640 million — the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of a year. The jackpot climbed after no ticket matched the six numbers drawn Tuesday night.
This is the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million. The jackpot has passed $1 billion three times, with a South Carolina winner claiming the record-setting prize of $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, according to Mega Millions.
On July 29, a person in Illinois won a jackpot of $1.337 billion.
If a winner is drawn Friday night, it’s expected to be the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot.
To play. a person draws six numbers, including five white balls and one gold Mega ball. To win the jackpot, a person’s ticket must match all six numbers. The odds of wining the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.
Players who match all five white balls win $1 million. They can also win prizes ranging from $10,000 to $2 by matching various numbers.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $2.
Anyone with gambling issues or struggling with gambling addiction can call the National Council on Problem Gambling’s confidential 24-hour hotline at 800-522-4700.
