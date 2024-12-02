‘You’re going to hear some things that you might not expect’: Butler Phil, chorus to perform holiday show

Tyrrell also serves as the choir director at Venice Presbyterian Church in Ross, he is an opera singer, and he acts as the assistant artistic director with Viva Voices Choral Organization in Northern Kentucky.

“This is one of the performances of the year where we put the whole family together. We have the orchestra, and the chorus will be joining us, and Houston will be serving as our soloist this year as well. It’s a good opportunity to introduce him to the community for folks who don’t know him already,” Woodard said.

He said the audience will hear a lot of selections that they would expect to hear at a holiday concert such as “Sleigh Ride,” and “White Christmas” as well as some new selections.

“You’re going to hear all of your favorites when you come to this concert, but in addition to that, you’re going to hear some things that you might not expect,” said Woodard.

For instance, the orchestra will perform “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” from one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantatas. Also, there’s a piece by Leroy Anderson called “Lullaby of the Drums.”

The orchestra and chorus will perform together on a number of selections this year.

“We are doing a great rendition of ‘Jingle Bells,” which is so much fun. We’ll also be doing ‘Carol of the Bells,’ and an arrangement called ‘Christmas Bells Are Ringing,’ so it’s all about various tunes that utilize bells,” Woodard said. “We are also doing two compositions by my good friend, Matt Jackfert. He is a composer from West Virginia.”

He said the singers and musicians work hard to put together a program “that has a little something for everybody.”

For the past few years, Inspiration Studios and Butler Philharmonic Orchestra have partnered on several events, which has given local artists with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy music, while furthering their appreciation of the arts. Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will welcome Inspiration Studios/InsideOut Studio staff, clients and their families to attend the dress rehearsal on Saturday morning.

“They come every year to our dress rehearsal, and it’s a great addition to our holiday program. We love having them there with us,” Woodard said.

A complete concert schedule and related details are available on the BPO website at www.butlerphil.org.

How to go

What: Home for the Holidays

When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami University Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the concert are $25. Members of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra can purchase tickets for $21. Tickets for college students are $10 and children ages 5 and younger are free.

More info: www.butlerphil.org