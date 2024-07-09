WWE Monday Night RAW in Dayton: How to go

For the first time in 10 years, WWE Monday Raw is bringing its professional wrestling show back to the Dayton area.
The event still has some tickets left. It is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the E.J. Nutter Center at Wright State University.
Some of the WWE superstars expected to appear include:
- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damin Priest
- Main Event Jey Uso
- WWE World Tag Team Champions
- The Awesome Truth
- WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch
- Drew McIntyre
- Liv Morgan
Tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw are available through Ticketmaster. They went on sale in mid-March. A recent look at what’s available shows tickets starting around $50.
WWE Monday Night Raw, also called “WWE Raw” and just “Raw,” debuted in 1993 and has been a flagship program for the WWE. It currently airs live every Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network.
