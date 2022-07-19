Why are Americans turning away from plums?

Many species of plums are found around the world. The two commercially important are commonly called European and Japanese.

In the United States, most prunes (dried plums) come from European plums. Most fresh plums are Japanese.

Another challenge for plums is limited usefulness in baking sweet desserts. The most famous “plum” dessert — the plum pudding served in Britain at Christmas — doesn’t actually contain plums. What was once known in Britain as a plum is actually a raisin.

Plums get virtually no mention in the cookbooks I regularly consult. The principal uses seem to be cooking into jam, distilling into alcohol, or drying into prunes.

The most-frequently Googled The New York Times recipe is for a plum torte by Marian Burros in 1983. The recipe was published annually in the newspaper through the 1980s, until the food editor tired of it and relegated it to the internet.

Cream 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup sweet butter in a bowl. Add 1 cup unbleached flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, a pinch of salt, and 2 eggs, beat well, and spoon the batter into a springform pan. A tablespoon of sour cream or creme fraiche can be added to the batter.

Cut 12 small plums in half, remove the pits, and place atop the batter, skin side up. Or slice the plums in pieces before placing on the batter.

Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Cool on a rack before removing from the pan.

Best bet is to save the baking for other fruit. The small plums from local growers are sweet enough to pop in your mouth and eat on the spot in one bite. All you need is a discrete way to dispose of the pit.

