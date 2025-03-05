Wanting to avoid high egg prices? Here are some cooking substitutes

Below are ideas for egg substitutes. Be sure to match the egg substitute with the type of egg property (e.g. leavening, binding, adding moisture) you desire.

Applesauce

Vegans have been using applesauce instead of eggs in baking for years. This product binds your dry baking ingredients together without making your cake or cookie dough too runny. Since applesauce can be a little sweet, you may want to slightly reduce the amount of sugar in your recipe. A quarter cup of applesauce equals one egg.

Vinegar and baking soda

If your recipe calls for eggs as a leavener (to make the dough rise), you can substitute a mixture of vinegar and baking soda to get a similar effect. Use one tablespoon of apple cider or white vinegar with one teaspoon of baking soda for each egg called for in the recipe.

Mashed bananas

Like applesauce, bananas can be used to bind dry baking ingredients together and add moisture to your dough. One quarter cup mashed bananas equals one egg.

Chia seeds and water

A chia seed and water mixture works well for recipes that call for an egg but to which you don’t want to add extra sweetness, such as quick breads. Stir together one tablespoon chia seeds with 1/3 cup water for around 15 minutes to create a thickened product that can be added to your recipe.

Don’t let the increasing price of eggs keep you from enjoying fresh baked goods. Use one of these egg substitutes to make your bread, cookies and cakes without breaking your budget.