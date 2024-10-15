Visible deal: save 50% on your first month of Visible+

To get this deal, select the monthly Visible+ plan when joining Visible and enter the promo code “HALFOFF” during checkout. A 50% discount will automatically apply bringing the total to $22.50 for a month of service. You can bring your own unlocked phone with you to save the most money, or you can purchase a new device from Visible.

Here’s what you’ll get with the Visible+ plan: Unlimited talk, text and data (50GB premium data); Access to Verizon Wireless’ 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks; Download speeds: 215–702Mbps (5G Ultra Wideband); 34-149Mbps (5G); 9-69 (4G LTE); Unlimited mobile hotspot (10Mbps speeds); Unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada; Unlimited talk, text and 2GB of data per day in Mexico and Canada; Calling to 30+ countries and unlimited texting to 200+; One Global Pass day per month ($10 savings); Smartwatch service (save $10/month); Spam protection.

After your first month of service, plan rates will return to normal. For Visible+, that’s $45 monthly. Visible is a prepaid cell phone service provider, and you can cancel your service anytime.

If you aren’t familiar with Visible, it’s a prepaid cell phone service provider that Verizon Wireless owns. Customers on Visible’s phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless’ network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Visible offers only two cell phone plans, but they both can be great options for lowering your phone bill. This is especially true for new customers taking advantage of Visible’s current half-off promotion. 50GB of premium data on Verizon’s network for $22.50 is hard to beat.