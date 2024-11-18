Two-day Hamilton Christkindlmarkt will have more vendors this year

More than 2,300 shoppers attended the event last year.
Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt was held Dec. 1-2, 2023 at Butler County Fairgrounds. A German-style holiday market offered visitors German wares, food, drinks, live music and more. AMY BURZYNSKI/STAFF

Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, a two-day event that celebrates the city’s German heritage, will soon return to the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center with an array of German wares, food and live entertainment.

It “is a great community event, and it gets people into the holiday spirit,” said Joni Copas, publicity chair. “It’s just a great way to celebrate the rich German heritage of Hamilton.”

The Hamilton Christkindlmarkt is a market experience founded on the tradition of German Christmas markets, which happen in Germany in October and December. Typically, the markets feature German food, drinks, live music, dance and vendors with toys, clothing, jewelry, chocolates and more.

The annual event is the first weekend in December. For 2024 there are nearly 60 participating vendors — including 12 new ones. Plus, there will be live entertainment and German food available both days.

German gift items will include holiday décor, wreaths and nutcrackers as well as popular items such as T-shirts, jewelry, soaps, candles and more. Hanover Winery will be serving and selling its signature wines. The Hamiltonian store will also be participating.

The market will be divided into “two rooms” — with a “market room” and a “nutcracker room.”

High Main Laserworks has created cardboard cut-outs of some of Hamilton’s buildings which will be used as decorations in the lobby. There will be a gingerbread ornament for sale of a gingerbread man holding a snowflake.

The entertainment line-up will feature The Bergstrasse Boys on Friday from 5-9 p.m. and the Hamilton High School Orchestra from 5:30-7 p.m. On Sat., Gerhard Albinus will perform from 12:45-4:45 p.m. The Fest Meisters will also perform from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

A Hamilton High School Combo group will perform 11-12:30 p.m. Cincinnati Enzian German dancers will take the stage from 3:15-4:20 p.m. The Butler County Philharmonic String Quartet performs from 6:30-8: 30 p.m. and The Klaberheads will headline the event on Saturday night from 5-9 p.m.

German Potato Salad is new on the food menu this year. Other featured German food include Wassler brats and metts, hotdogs, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and green beans. Preztels will also be available. Guests can also purchase Servatii’s desserts, including an apple or cherry strudel, a cream puff or chocolate mousse.

Drinks will include a German beer garden and wine as well as soft drinks and water.

HOW TO GO

What: Hamilton Christkindlmarkt

When: 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 11 a.m. -9 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1715 Fairgrove Ave.

Cost: $2 for ages 12 and older, cash only. Free parking

