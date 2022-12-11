Tis the season for giving great books as gifts

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Clive Barker’s Dark Worlds” by Phil and Sarah Stokes (Cernunnos, 350 pages, $50).

Clive Barker is our great master of fantasy and horror. This massive coffee book is a profusely illustrated chronological homage to the author by two of his long-time associates. It is jammed with Barker’s art, movie memorabilia, and assorted curios. In Barker’s afterword he writes: “I very much hope this diverse collection of plots and plans and inexhaustible, unextinguishable ambitions, will keep us together, making pictures and movies and books.”

“Revolution, the History of Turntable Design” by Gideon Schwartz (Phaidon, 264 pages, $89.95)

During the late 1980s vinyl record albums were supplanted by the compact disc. Almost four decades later CDs have been supplanted by downloads and vinyl has made a massive comeback. Turntables, the instruments for playing records, have made a comeback as well.

In “Revolution, the History of Turntable Design” Gideon Schwartz gives readers the fascinating history of turntable designs along with over 300 images. If you know anyone who is into spinning vinyl this book will blow them away. It is the epitome of turntable porn.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan (Simon and Schuster, 340 pages, $45).

In these 60 plus essays Bob Dylan writes about the songwriting process and analyzes superb songs by amazing artists. Here’s a random sample: “My Generation” by The Who, “Truckin’” by the Grateful Dead, “Ruby, Are You Mad?” by the Osborne Brothers, “Blue Moon” by Dean Martin, and “El Paso” by Marty Robbins.

When I moved to Yellow Springs I walked into a bicycle shop and the owner was blasting Bob Dylan on the stereo. His name was John; he really dug Dylan. We became friends. John died 10 years ago. I wish I could give him this book. Don’t miss opportunities to give great books as gifts.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.