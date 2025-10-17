Things to do in Hamilton, Middletown and other Butler County areas this weekend👻🎸

🪄HOCUS POCUS MUSICAL MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

This event is by Queen City Murder Mystery will be at 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 17 in the Oscar Station area of Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield. “The black flame candle has been lit and someone is going to die! But not before your favorite sisters sniff out whodunnit in this musical murder mystery parody. Prepare for a night of enchantment, laughter, and mystery,” states the Facebook event page. The show is called “Salem’s Plot: A Hocus Pocus Musical Murder Mystery Parody.” The dinner menu is listed on the event page. Get tickets here.

👻HAMILTON MANSION GHOST HUNT

The Dayton Lane Historic District in Hamilton will host paranormal investigators at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 17 for a ghost hunt on three floors of a Dayton Lane mansion. There will be cocktails and mocktails. The 7 p.m. hunt begins at the house at 712 Dayton St. and is followed by a visit to the “Carriage House Tavern”. The 8:15 p.m. hunt begins in the Tavern and ends at the main house. Prices vary; click here for details.

🐕CORGIPALOOZA

Corgi lovers will gather in Middletown this weekend for Corgipalooza, a family friendly, dog-friendly, one-day festival. Hosted by Cincy Corgis and sponsored by Pembroke Plumbing, LLC, the event is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Horsepower Farm in Middletown. Get tickets online here. A quick note: Participating dogs must be fully vaccinated and supervised at all times.

Event highlights include:

Trick-or-treating for dogs and children

Costume parade for dogs and their humans (trophies and prizes)

Photo opportunities

Vendors

Mobile grooming

Raffle baskets

Cincy Corgis merchandise

Guests can bring toy donations for Toys for Tots. Dog toy donations will be accepted, and they will be donated to local shelters.

🦴RUN FOR YOUR BONES 5K

The Hamilton Junior Women’s League is hosting the Run For Your Bones 5K from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 18. “Whether you walk, run, or race in costume, this spooky-season favorite is the perfect way to move for a cause,” states the group’s Facebook event page. It begins at Municipal Brew Works, 27 Market St., Hamilton and ends at nearby Casual Pint. Proceeds support nonprofits in Butler County that serve women and children, such as Parachute: Butler County CASA.

🎸THE PRINCE EXPERIENCE