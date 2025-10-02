Breaking: What time is trick-or-treat? Info for Butler, Preble and Warren counties

What time is trick-or-treat? Info for Butler, Preble and Warren counties

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. FILE

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. FILE
Lifestyles
By
45 minutes ago
X

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fairfield Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hamilton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hanover Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Liberty Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Madison Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Middletown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Milford Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Monroe: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oxford: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Trenton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Chester Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

West Alexandria: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Harveysburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Boxtree moth is here: What to know about this invader
2
‘Girls’ Night at the Garage’ in Beavercreek will teach women basics of...
3
Local woman’s 87 years of life rooted in family, community and quiet...
4
‘Tricks and Treats’ at Kings Island is for the guests who don’t like...
5
Forget Halloween decorations — Ohio has real bones to find

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.