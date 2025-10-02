What time is trick-or-treat? Info for Butler, Preble and Warren counties

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Fairfield Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Hamilton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Hanover Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Liberty Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Madison Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Middletown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Milford Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Monroe: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Oxford: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Trenton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
West Chester Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
West Alexandria: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Harveysburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
