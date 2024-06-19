BreakingNews
The Neon to host ‘Bikeriders’ extras and more at early showing today

The Neon to host ‘Bikeriders’ extras and more at early showing today

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lifestyles
By
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

“The Bikeriders,” filmed partially in Hamilton and Middletown starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, will have a special screening tonight at 7:30 p.m. at The Neon in downtown Dayton.

The Neon received special permission to show the film ahead of its nationwide release on Friday. Several actors from across the Dayton region are in the film as featured extras.

The full trailer for “The Bikeriders” was released in September 2023. It may be viewed online at youtube.com/watch?v=SolhWny1zF4&t=113s.

The film is inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name. It is about the rise and fall of a midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s.

Filming in Butler County happened in October 2022 at places including Jolly’s Drive-In on Brookwood Avenue and The Village Inn in Hamilton’s German Village. It also filmed at Edgewater Motor Sports Park in Cleves and Lakeside Inn in Middletown.

ExploreDayton Live’s new leader views job as ‘thrilling opportunity’

“The Bikeriders” is written and directed by Jeff Nichols (”Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Loving”) and is inspired by true events.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tonight’s screening is nearly sold-out. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For more information, visit neonmovies.com.

In Other News
1
Alternatives to Norton, McAfee and big-name antivirus
2
PayPal Cashback Mastercard will no longer offer 2% cash back
3
7-day menu planner, June 23-29
4
What’s the best thermostat setting? Here are recommendations
5
What to expect when your new partner meets your dog

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top