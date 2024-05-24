Taste of Cincinnati is this weekend and is larger than ever: 85 food vendors, 20 beer locations

More than half-a-million people expected at three-day event.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Lifestyles
By Alexis Larsen
16 minutes ago
X

This weekend’s Taste of Cincinnati will see more food vendors than it ever has with more than 85 serving up their best dishes.

The three-day culinary juggernaut started in 1979 and today will feature more than 300 dishes and 20 beer locations. It’s also a music festival with 50 live entertainment acts on five large stages spread across the festival.

Now in its 45th year, organizers say it’s one of the largest and longest running culinary arts festivals in the country attracting more than 550,000 people.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The festival stretches across four blocks of downtown Cincinnati on Fifth Street, between Main Street and east of Sentinel Street in downtown Cincinnati.

With so many food vendors it will be next to impossible to try everything, even if you attend all three days eating breakfast, lunch and dinner with snacks in between.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Fortunately, all of the vendors participated in the Best of Taste awards. Here’s a look at this year’s winners:

BEST RESTAURANT

Appetizer

  • Gold: Alley Baby—Wings
  • Silver: Kabobske—Avocado Hummus
  • Bronze: Chino’s Street Food—Chino’s Loaded Fries

Side Dish

  • Gold: Thai Express—Mango Salad

Entree

  • Gold: French Toast Heaven—Jerk Chicken & Grits
  • Silver (two-way tie): Chino’s Street Food—Marinated Chicken with Veggie Fried Rice and Pata Roja Taqueria—Birria Taco
  • Bronze: Kabobske—Mediterranean Chicken Kebab Rice Bowl

Dessert

  • Gold: The Cheesecakery Bakery—Oreo Cheesecake Cupcake
  • Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant—Peanut Butter Fudge Cannoli with Milk Chocolate
  • Bronze: French Toast Heaven—Bacon Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar

FINDLAY KITCHEN

Appetizer and Side Dish

  • Gold: Sen by Kiki—Ceviche
  • Silver: Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jerk Chicken Taco

Entree

  • Gold: Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jamaican Bowl
  • Silver: Magnificent Morsels Catering—Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Dessert

  • Gold: BanaSun Smoothie Bar—Acaí Bowl
  • Silver: Chico’s Cheesecakes—Banana Pudding Cheesecake

FOOD TRUCK

Appetizer

  • Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian—Panko Crusted Mac
  • Silver: Wicked Hickory—Dirty South Shot
  • Bronze: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Seafood Nolchos

Side Dish

  • Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian—Crab Bake
  • Silver: Adena’s Beefstroll—Ma’s Meatball
  • Bronze: Nonstop Flavor—Jerk Chicken Cheesy Fries

Entree

  • Gold: Buffalo’s Best—Roast Beef on Weck
  • Silver: Nonstop Flavor—Brown Stew Chicken Dinner
  • Bronze: Red Sesame Korean BBQ—Yummy Bowl

Dessert

  • Gold: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Bourbon Peach Beignet
  • Silver: SugarSnap! Sweets—Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
  • Bronze: Cc’s Empanadas—Churros

How to go

What: Taste of Cincinnati

Where: Downtown Cincinnati on Fifth Street. See website for information on street closures and parking

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25 and 26, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27

Cost: Free, food and drink options range between $4-8

More information: www.tasteofcincinnati.com

In Other News
1
‘I really am so fortunate’: Amy Schneider reflects on ‘Jeopardy...
2
What is a Grandma McFlurry? McDonald’s tapping into social media for...
3
BOGO special ticket offer for readers: Green Day with the Dayton...
4
Disney+ soon will feature live sports from ESPN
5
7-Day menu planner

About the Author

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top